Night work on South Surrey Highway 99 interchanges to begin Monday

Resurfacing to target six on- and off-ramps along busy thoroughfare

The 32 Avenue Highway 99 off-ramp in South Surrey. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced repaving of six Highway 99 interchanges, including four in South Surrey, is to begin July 15. (Google Streetview image)

Work to improve six interchange ramps along a busy stretch of Highway 99, including four in South Surrey, is to get underway Monday (July 15).

According to a news release, the resurfacing of on- and off-ramps at King George Boulevard, 152 Street, 32 Avenue and 8 Avenue – along with those at Matthews/Ladner Trunk and Highway 91 – is aimed at “making the drive safer and smoother for people along this section of highway in south Surrey.”

“Maintaining the quality of Highway 99 and the access points to a number of road networks in Surrey is important to all travellers, especially those who use these routes every day for work or school,” Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims, said in the release, on behalf of Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena.

“This paving project will make a big difference to commercial drivers, local residents and people travelling through the region.”

The project is valued at $2 million and a contract for the work has been awarded to North Vancouver’s B.A. Blacktop Ltd., the release notes.

Crews are to work overnight Mondays through Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. It is to continue until fall 2019, weather permitting.

Detour information for ramp closures is to be posted in advance on changeable message signs.

The release advises travellers to allow for extra time, obey construction speed limits and watch for changing traffic patterns.

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, drivers are advised to check @DriveBC on Twitter or visit www.drivebc.ca/