Nine residents at Langley seniors home test positive for COVID-19

It’s the latest in a series of outbreaks in hospitals and assisted living

Nine residents at Langley’s Harrison Pointe seniors residence and assisted living complex have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest outbreak, Fraser Health announced Monday.

The residents are currently in isolation at their homes or units, Fraser Health said.

The outbreak was one of three declared on Monday, including an outbreak affecting two residents at Chilliwack’s Valley haven, and an outbreak at a medical ward at Chilliwack General Hospital that has seen two patients there test positive.

This is not the first outbreak for Harrison Pointe. There was another in November of 2020, declared over just before Christmas of last year.

The number of outbreaks in medical facilities and seniors homes has been going up during the fourth wave, and as of Monday there were 29 active outbreaks around B.C., with five of those declared on Monday alone.

Seniors are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Health authorities have been giving booster shots of vaccines to residents in assisted living and long-term care facilities since earlier this month.

At Harrison Point, Fraser Health is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed, supporting staffing levels, and restricting some social visits. Staff and resident movement in affected areas have been modified, and cleaning and infection control procedures have been enhanced.

READ ALSO: Harrison Pointe COVID-19 outbreak over

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley