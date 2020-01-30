Nine-year-old Drea and her mother Katarina are still ‘shaken up’

Police investigating report of student being followed by stranger in Aldergrove

A nine year old student was reportedly followed walking Parkside Elementary after her mother dropped her off near the school, according to the family. (Aldergrove Star files)

A family is “shaken up” after a mother witnessed a middle-aged man follow her young daughter part of the way to school Wednesday morning in Aldergrove.

It happened on the back hill by the public washroom, father Garrett Rogan explained about Philip Jackman Park, which envelopes part of Parkside Centennial Elementary at 3300 270 St.

Rogan’s nine-year-old daughter Drea was being dropped off by her mother in the parking lot. As soon as Drea took steps towards the school, she began to feel uncomfortable.

“When those mental alarm bells go off in both my wife and daughter’s head you can bet something wasn’t right,” Rogan posted to social media.

After noticing a man behind her ,Drea tried to change directions. The man – described as a white male of medium build – then proceeded to follow her, the father retold.

“Luckily my wife was watching from the car and called for Drea to come back,” Rogan explained.

The man immediately ran back into public washrooms located in the park, he said.

The Rogans reported the event to the police.

Langley RCMP were quick to respond, conducting interviews with witnesses, said Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

On Thursday, police were stationed at Parkside Elementary as a safety precaution.

Langley RCMP school liaison head Cpl. Craig Van Herk said “at this time, we don’t have significant concerns regarding any school in Langley.”

Van Herk, who supervises seven constables assigned to schools in the district, noted that every morning there are officers out attending schools.

“Usually though, it is for motor vehicle safety,” he expounded.

The corporal urged Aldergrove residents to report suspicious activity to police “as soon as possible.”

“Tell us about it at the time,” he said, “So that we have the best chance to respond.”

We’ll be the first to flood the area with the needed resources,” Van Herk finished.

[the father’s original post]

Later in the day Wednesday, Parkside principal Cathy Gracie issued a letter to parents, encouraging them to be vigilant during pick-up and drop-off times.

“From time to time students may encounter strangers near the school property or in the community that are of concern,” Gracie explained.

“It is recommended that students walk together in pairs, or with their parents/guardians, and be aware of their surroundings at all times.”