(File photo)

(File photo)

No brakes: B.C. highway patrol officer uses his cruiser to stop runaway car

Police say 33-year-old woman was prohibited from driving, car had no insurance

A quick-thinking B.C. Highway Patrol officer used an unconventional method to put the brakes on a speeding car Saturday (Aug. 21) near Nanoose Bay.

Medial relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov reported that on Saturday, officers with BCHP in Parksville were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 19 near Nanoose Bay, when a grey, 1999 Ford Escort was observed travelling north at 125 km/h in the posted 90 km/h zone.

The car drove past an officer who immediately noticed the driver had a stressed look on her face and had both hands off the steering wheel, gesturing wildly. The officer, with his vehicle, quickly caught up to the car and realized it was not stopping due to the fact it did not have any brakes.

The officer manoeuvred his car in front of the speeding vehicle and, after several attempts to communicate his intentions to the driver, used it as the brakes to safely bring the vehicle to a stop without any injuries or damage.

READ MORE: Prowlers lurking in Nanoose Bay, Bowser and Qualicum Beach

The officer determined that the driver, a 33-year old woman who initially provided a false name, was prohibited from driving and had outstanding warrants of arrest.

In addition, the woman was handed a three-day immediate roadside prohibition after providing a mandatory breath test. The investigation revealed that the vehicle did not belong to the woman and was not insured. The licence plates did not belong to the car, nor the woman found driving. Lastly, the vehicle had no operating hand or foot brake and it had been reported driving through several red lights in Nanaimo.

BCHP in Parksville is continuing the investigation into this incident. The woman was served numerous violation tickets and released from custody on an appearance notice for a future court date in Nanaimo. The vehicle was impounded.

“Police always expect the unexpected and this incident demonstrates how BCHP officers work every day to make our highways safer together,” said Halskov. “Police remind drivers to obey the rules of the road and ensure your vehicle is safe to drive.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMP

Previous story
1 person dead, another injured after partial building collapse in North Vancouver
Next story
UPDATED: Russia reports 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead

Just Posted

A local letter writer is angry about the provicial announcement that people must be fully vaccinated to go certain places. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Vaccination passports heavy-handed, Langley woman argues

About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 30 Langley firefighters battle overnight blaze near Highway 1

Officers were at the Langley-Surrey border Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021 investigating an overnight crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital in serious condition. The driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 10 at 196 Street. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
MORNING COMMUTE: Pedestrian struck on Langley Bypass by Surrey border

Melanie MacInnes provided a preview on Sunday, Aug 22, 2021 of the drive-through version of the Aldergrove Fair that will route through her farm, including the standing set of the Hallmark Channel show “When Calls the Heart”, visible behind them. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WEEKEND: Aldergrove Fair heads to the farm