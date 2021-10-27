No charges against Delta PD officers over Langley shooting

Two men were shot and wounded by police in 2020 in South Langley

Mounties shut down 200th Street in South Langley after after a Delta PD-involved shooting on Oct. 7, 2020. The IIO said the officers did not (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

There will be no charges against Delta Police officers who shot and wounded two men during an investigation in Langley last year.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has concluded its investigation and said there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any police officer committed a crime.

“Accordingly, the matter will not be referred to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges,” a statement from the IIO said on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The incident took place just over a year ago, on Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:20 p.m.

Delta Police Department officers were around 200th Street and 24th Avenue in South Langley, continuing an investigation into a previous incident in Delta, the IIO said.

When officers attempted to arrest two men, there was some sort of interaction, and police shot both of them.

The men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, and survived.

Langley RCMP said Irfan Ali was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon after the incident. He was set to make a court appearance on Thursday, Oct. 29 in Surrey Provincial Court.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

According to reports at the time, the incident included an unmarked police vehicle that followed another car to a home near the Artful Dodger Pub.

Local RCMP officers closed down 200th Street. Langley Mounties also took over the investigation that had brought the Delta PD officers to Langley.

According to the IIO, the investigation into the officers’ conduct actually wrapped up in May, but due to related court proceedings, the IIO did not release the report immediately, hoping that the other court matters would wrap up soon.

The IIO statement said the matter remains before the court.

A full report into the incident will be released once the court proceedings are concluded.

