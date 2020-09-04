Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord. (Delta Police Department photo)

No charges for spouse of Delta police chief in hose incident: prosecution service

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has also launched an investigation into the Delta department’s policies

An alleged incident involving the spouse of a police chief is being referred for resolution through “alternative measures” by British Columbia’s prosecution service.

In a statement, the prosecution service says if a person alleged to have committed an offence successfully completes the alternative measures there will be no prosecution.

Delta police announced in June that the RCMP in nearby Surrey would look into how the department handled an assault complaint filed against the spouse of Chief Neil Dubord.

Deputy Chief Const. Norm Lepinski said the case went to the RCMP for an independent review because the woman who made the complaint said she was dissatisfied with the outcome of Delta’s investigation.

The police board says in a statement that it has learned the Crown has not approved criminal charges and referred the matter to alternative measures.

Delta Mayor George Harvie, who is also the board’s chairman, says with a number of processes continuing, the board had no further comment.

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has also launched an investigation into the Delta department’s policies over the handling of matters where there is a real or perceived conflict of interest.

The commissioner has assigned the Vancouver Police Department to carry out an external disciplinary investigation.

The commissioner’s office said the investigation would focus solely on whether any Delta police officer committed misconduct.

The Canadian Press

