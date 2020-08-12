No exodus of teachers during COVID year

Retirements are actually down fro Langley’s school-based staff

Despite anxiety about the return to school, the coronavirus pandemic has not prompted any additional retirements in Langley’s public school system.

In fact, fewer teachers and support staff retired at the end of the 2019/20 school year than in the previous two years.

There were 54 retirements of school-based staff at the end of the school year, according to numbers provided by the Langley School District.

That’s down from 64 retirements at the end of the 2018/19 school year, and from 57 at the end of the 2017/18 school year.

The numbers include all types of school-based staff, including teachers, SEAs, and custodians.

A survey of 1,000 Canadians commissioned by Edward Jones, an investment advising firm, found that 33 per cent were planning to retire later because of lost savings or investment value, but eight per cent were planning to retire earlier.

Some jurisdictions in the United States have reported an increase in teacher retirements over uncertainty of returning to classrooms during a pandemic.

READ MORE: Teachers to get two extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

CoronavirusEducationLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Just Posted

No exodus of teachers during COVID year

Retirements are actually down fro Langley’s school-based staff

Driver maces pedestrian after hit and run in Langley City

Police were on the scene at Michaud Crescent Wednesday morning

Langley church donates $10,000 for Madison Place families left homeless after condo fire

‘When this one happened it was almost like deja vu,’ says pastor Paul Olson of SouthRidge church

VIDEO: One reportedly injured in fire that destroyed Langley shop

Blaze in 5300 block of 244 Street drew massive response

Antique tractor pull draws a crowd near Fort Langley

Everyone remained in their cars and watched while socially distancing

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

B.C. to hire 500 more COVID-19 contact tracers ahead of fall

Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Most Read