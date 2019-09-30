No foul play suspected in death of Langley man

Nicholas Sonier had been missing since mid-August

Langley’s Nicholas Sonier, who went missing in mid-August, was found deceased over the weekend, RCMP have confirmed.

Sonier was found near 224th Street and 36th Avenue, about 400 metres from the road on a piece of untended land, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

His death is not being considered suspicious.

Sonier’s family has been notified, Largy said.

The disappearance of Sonier, who was last seen on Aug. 12, sparked a significant search by friends and family that spread out across the Lower Mainland and far into rural areas of B.C.

Sonier was an avid outdoorsman and it was thought he could have gone into the wilderness and failed to return. Hunting and fishing groups and off-road enthusiasts were asked if they had seen the Langley man.

PREVIOUSLY: Hunt intensifies for missing Langley man

