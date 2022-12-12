A fully engulfed compact vehicle ablaze in the driveway of a Belcarra Road home Monday morning as photographed by neighbour Alanah Downie. (Courtesy of Alanah Downie)

A fully engulfed compact vehicle ablaze in the driveway of a Belcarra Road home Monday morning as photographed by neighbour Alanah Downie. (Courtesy of Alanah Downie)

No injuries as car erupts alongside B.C. home’s Christmas display

“I heard two explosions before looking outside to see where the noise was from”

Crews from North Cowichan’s Maple Bay and South End fire halls rushed to a home on Belcarra Road in Maple Bay on Monday morning to find a lovingly crafted Christmas display on the front lawn and a a compact car completely ablaze in the driveway.

Neighbour Alanah Downie said she heard the commotion before she saw it.

“I heard two explosions before looking outside to see where the noise was from,” she said. “The car was fully engulfed.”

Downie called 911 and said the operator told her they were receiving multiple calls.

Downie added that although the vehicle is destroyed, to the best of her knowledge, nobody was physically hurt, and that once the fire was out and the crews had returned to their respective halls, one of the owners was outside taking photos of the wreck, being helped by some other neighbours.

“I’m sorry about their car but so grateful they and their home seem safe,” Downie said. “They got very lucky.”

Firefighters began leaving the scene around 10 a.m.

Martin Drakeley, fire chief and senior manager of bylaw services couldn’t immediately be reached for comment but this story will be updated once more details become available.

cowichan valleyfire

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse
Next story
Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants

Just Posted

More than three months after she disappeared, the husband of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera was arrested and charged with manslaughter. (RCMP)
Accused in Langley’s Onotera manslaughter case to go directly to trial

Const. Peter Mann, Cpl. Craig Van Herk, and Cpl. Valerie Conroy are all involved in community outreach and can speak about frauds targeting seniors. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Living 60+: RCMP helping seniors facing possible scams

Wayne “Jacob Marley” Kuyer, left, and Kyle “Bob Cratchit” Murray will be visiting Langley businesses and collecting donations for local children’s charities this month. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Characters from Dickens’ Christmas classic collecting donations in Langley

Thousands turned out for Aldergrove’s Light Up Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11. It was the first look at Santa’s new ride, an antique sleigh loaned to the Aldergrove Christmas committee by the B.C. Farm Museum in Fort Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove Light Up Christmas parade draws thousands

Pop-up banner image