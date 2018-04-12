No leads in Aldergrove sex assault

Police haven’t recovered stolen bed sheets or purse

Langley RCMP have stalled in the investigation into the serious sex assault of an Aldergrove woman that took place April 3.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy, there are no leads and unfortunately none of the tips given has led anywhere.

Police have also not recovered the bed sheets or the victim’s grey purse that was taken by her attacker.

There appears to be no video surveillance from the area to look at, said Largy. On the evening of the crime, police dogs were brought in but were unable to pick up a track.

Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen anything or saw someone out of character. Still no description of the suspect can be given.

The victim spoke to the Aldergrove Star last week, saying when she did try to look at her attacker, she was punched in the face for her efforts.

READ: Victim too scared to move

On April 3, the woman was grabbed from behind as she put out her trash around 9:30 p.m. in an Aldergrove neighbourhood. She was taken back into her home and sexually assaulted by an unknown male, said police.

READ: Serious Sex Assault in Aldergrove

The tip line remains open at 604-532-3398.


monique@langleytimes.com
