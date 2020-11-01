A man runs across the Carcross Dunes in Carcross, Yukon, on July 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man runs across the Carcross Dunes in Carcross, Yukon, on July 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘No manual or checklist:’ Yukon ditching fall time change this year

Premier Sandy Silver says he’s confident the government has made the right choice

As most Canadians get ready for the clocks to fall back an hour on Sunday, Yukon is sticking with daylight time.

The territory decided to adopt year-round daylight time in March after a survey showed strong support for the proposal.

The territory uses Yukon standard time, which has always existed as a time zone, but previously aligned with Pacific time. The territory’s time will line up with Pacific daylight time again when it turns over in March.

Yukon government analyst Andrew Smith has been working with companies in areas ranging from telecoms to aviation on how to deal with a time zone that doesn’t fall back with its neighbours.

“There’s no manual or checklist on how to change a time zone,” he said in an interview.

Smith started working on the change over a year ago. He says he’s examined the problem from a variety of angles, including looking at time philosophically and practically.

“We’re north and we know darkness. We know long winter nights,” he said. “So the question really is … when do you want to place that finite amount of sunlight during the day?”

Anything that runs on a computer or requires software will likely be affected, he said, listing traffic lights as one example. This required working with local authorities to make sure their software would be updated.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit like a weird New Year’s Eve at my house on Saturday night. It’s going to be very anxious to see how things are going to move,” Smith said.

“I’m confident that we’ve made the right calls, that we’ve made the right changes in the right infrastructure.”

Premier Sandy Silver says he’s confident the government has made the right choice.

“Yukoners are ready to not deal with the headache of their circadian rhythms all being messed up,” Silver said.

There will be an adjustment period, but people showed a strong desire to get rid of the need to change the clocks, he added.

Werner Antweiler, an economics professor at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder school of business, said he doesn’t foresee any financial hardships arising from the switch.

“The benefit will be to avoid the switch over in the spring, which has been found to be disadvantageous,” he said.

Antweiler said he believes other jurisdictions, like B.C., will be keeping a close eye on Yukon.

B.C. has been contemplating a permanent move to daylight time. More than 93 per cent of respondent to a provincial survey, or almost 225,000 people, supported permanent daylight time.

Legislation had been tabled to make Pacific time permanent, but Premier John Horgan previously said that B.C. would be keeping tabs on its American neighbours before adopting any switch.

READ MORE: B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

“All the other jurisdictions are kind of holding their breath and sort of waiting till the switch in the U.S. takes place,” said Antweiler. “The idea is really to synchronize and not to have disruptions by having discrepancies in time zones with major trading business partners.”

As other provinces adjust their clocks on Sunday morning, Smith says he’s excited to see how residents react and gain a better understanding of what further changes need to be made.

“We won’t know the depths until next week,” he said.

— By Nick Wells in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Yukon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in Quebec City sword attack
Next story
‘We are at risk:’ Leadership sounds alarm as COVID-19 cases surge among First Nations

Just Posted

Voters went for NDP candidates in Langley and Langley East ridings after years of Liberal MLAs. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley citizen wants electoral reform so his vote matters

Letter writer says Langley votes were ignored because there are no swing ridings here

(Black Press Media files)
Heavy rain expected to drench Lower Mainland, western Vancouver Island early in the week

Weather system is expected to hit parts of B.C.’s south coast

Wout Brouwer of Langley shared this picture of some celebrating Halloween from McMillan Island under a rare blue moon as seen from the south end of the Jacob Haldi Bridge on Oct. 30. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: McMillan Island under a blue moon

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Langley City resident Kim Choiniere, seen here in front of her home in the 20900 block of 48th Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, said she spent $16,000 on a fence to keep her kids safe, only to have the City tear it out (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City mom spent $16,000 on a fence to keep her kids safe, only to have the City tear it down

It was three feet over the property line

Jerusha, 14, from Langley made her own Halloween costume, a tribute to the Demogorgon, one of the monsters from the Stranger Things series (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A successful COVID-compliant Halloween has Art’s Nursery thinking about the next big holiday

Considering holding a Christmas event, general manager reveals

A K-9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
VIDEO: Man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in Quebec City sword attack

Prosecutor’s office says Carl Girouard faces two counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

A screenshot from a video showing a white SUV that police said a woman was carried into in Vancouver on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)
VIDEO: Police investigating after video shows woman carried into SUV in Vancouver

‘Suspicious incident’ being probed by police

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
Halloween crowds gather in Downtown Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

A man wears a mask at the Sao Paulo International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Why masks are required upon entry to airports in Vancouver & Edmonton – but not Abbotsford

General manager say rules provide ‘flexibility’ while following federal guideline

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

Most Read