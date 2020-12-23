No more COVID-19 cases at largest care-home outbreak in B.C.

There have been no more COVID-19 cases at Tabor Home in Abbotsford since Dec. 14. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

There have been no more positive COVID-19 cases or deaths at Tabor Home in Abbotsford since Dec. 14.

Dan Levitt, executive director of Tabor Village (which owns and operates Tabor Home), said in an update to friends and family on Wednesday, Dec. 23 that the long-term care facility is now on its way to “de-escalation.”

“Thank you for your prayers, encouragement and support during this difficult time. We are so very thankful and can see the light at the end of this tunnel,” he stated.

The outbreak at Tabor Home was first reported on Nov. 4 and grew to a total of 156 cases (93 residents and 63 staff) and 25 deaths. This has been the largest outbreak at a long-term care home in B.C. since the pandemic began.

Levitt reported in his update that there are no more active cases among residents and only one active case among staff.

He said the facility can now resume 30-minute window visits between residents and their loved ones.

Vaccinations are well underway for staff members and will continue in the coming weeks, Levitt added.

“This vaccine is our best defence against the virus and against any future outbreaks,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, outbreaks continue at two other long-term care homes in Abbotsford.

Menno Home’s E2 residence has now had a total of 63 people (40 residents and 23 staff) test positive for COVID-19 and nine deaths, as of Wednesday, Dec. 23. Of those, 23 residents have fully recovered and eight staff have returned to work.

Menno Home’s W1 residence has had two cases (one resident, one staff), and one death.

Fraser Health first reported the E2 outbreak on Nov. 18.

On Sunday of this week, Fraser Health reported that an outbreak had also occurred at The Mayfair Senior Living + Care, affecting four residents and one staff member.

