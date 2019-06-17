No more TransLink buses for Langley until at least September

Route changes and increases start soon, but Langley gets no increases this summer

TransLink recently announced permanent increases to some overcrowded routes around Metro Vancouver – but none of them are in or connected to Langley.

Based on the 2018 Transit Service Performance Review, TransLink announced changes to 26 routes and also added 13 seasonal increases which will run from June 24 to Sept. 2 this summer.

In the Southeast region, which includes Surrey, North Delta, Langley City and Township, and White Rock, all the affected routes are in Surrey, or connect from Surrey to White Rock, New Westminster, or Vancouver.

According to data released in April, in 2018, TransLink hit new records for annual bus boardings around the region.

None of the top 10 routes by passenger volume are in Langley or Surrey – all are in Vancouver or are Vancouver-Burnaby connecting routes.

However, the Southeast region, including Langley, has the largest annual percentage increase from 2017 to 2018.

The Southeast, including Langley, saw a 15.6 per cent increase in ridership year-over year, almost double that of the Southwest region, which includes Richmond and Delta.

A TransLink spokesperson said transit changes in Langley are planned for the next quarterly bus schedule update on Sept. 2, but the exact changes have not yet been finalized.