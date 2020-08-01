No need for speed: One driver receives home visit, $1,000 fine

In just 2.5 hours, six tickets and one failure to stop fine were issued by Langley Speed Watch team

Langley’s ICBC road safety group and local Mounties are out on local streets reminding drivers to slow down. They were recently set up at 16th Avenue and 200th Street. (Leanne Cassap/Special to Langley Advance Times)

One speeding driver, who failed to stop for police and the Speed Watch team, earning himself a home visit and a $1,000 ticket.

Langley’s ICBC road safety group was set up at 16th Avenue and 200th Street recently, and in a two-and-a-half-hour window they issued half a dozen speeding tickets, plus nabbing the one driver for failing to stop.

The awareness and enforcement initiative is one of many the ICBC road safety team do in conjunction with the Langley RCMP, said ICBC’s Leanne Cassap.

And the purpose, she explained, is to “remind drivers of the speed their travelling.

“Speed continues to be the number one causal factor of fatal crashes in B.C.,” said Cassap, reminding people ahead of the B.C. Day long weekend.

In 2018 figures compiled by ICBC, it shows 27 per cent of fatals in this province were directly attributed to speeding. That’s about average during the past decade.

“So slow down and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. It’s not worth the risk to yourself, and to others,” Cassap said.

The faster a vehicle is travelling, the longer it takes to stop, and the more dangerous a crash can be, she said.

And if that isn’t deterrent enough, Cassap explained how it can hit drivers in the pocketbook.

“The faster you go, the more you pay. If you’re caught speeding, you end up paying in a number of ways,” she elaborated.

In addition to paying fines that go up in cost according to how fast a driver is travelling, they will also face higher insurance premiums, not to mention the increased cost of gas, and again – depending on speed – potential vehicle impoundment.

“Study show that seven out of 10 drivers slow down when travelling through a reader board deployment,” Cassap said, anxious to offer any reminders that help drivers think about their speed.

More data online

British Columbians can now access comprehensive new data, quickly and easily, as part of ICBC’s commitment to increase transparency, with extensive crash and vehicle population data available on icbc.com.

In part of that report issued by ICBC this week, two of the top 10 crash intersections in the Lower Mainland were in Langley – specifically at the 200th Street on and off ramps to the Trans-Canada Highway (otherwise referred to as Highway #1), and the clover leafed over and underpasses at 264th Street and the Trans-Canada Highway.

