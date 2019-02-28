No one hurt in dramatic head-on crash between bus and Mustang: Surrey RCMP

Police believe collision was caused by driver ‘suffering from medical issue’ while behind the wheel

The scene of a head-on collision between a Ford Mustang and a transit bus in Surrey’s City Centre area on Wednesday (Feb. 27). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Miraculously, police say no one was hurt in a head-on collision between a transit bus and a Ford Mustang in Surrey’s City Centre neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

Even a dog that was in the rear of the car was not injured, according to police.

Surrey RCMP say they received several 911 calls about the incident at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the 10200-block of City Parkway.

Police believe the cause of the crash was the 34-year-older Surrey man driving the Mustang “suffering from a medical issue prior to the collision.”

He was was taken to hospital “for treatment of this issue” after the collision, police say.

“The Mustang had crossed into the on coming lane and collided with the bus,” Surrey RCMP state in a release.

Footage from the scene shows significant damage to the front of the car, as well as damage to the front of the bus as well as a shattered windshield.

Police say a dog was in the back of the car at the time and it was “running at large” when police arrived.

“The dog was located and secured by police,” the release notes. “The dog was taken to an Animal Shelter to be cared for, and was not injured in the collision.”

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the Mustang “barrelled down the road slamming into a pole and then a transit bus waiting to load passengers at a bus stop. The vehicle came to rest on the sidewalk where dozens of commuters were walking and waiting for the bus.”

City Parkway was closed for a time but has since been reopened.