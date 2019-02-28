The scene of a head-on collision between a Ford Mustang and a transit bus in Surrey’s City Centre area on Wednesday (Feb. 27). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

City Centre

No one hurt in dramatic head-on crash between bus and Mustang: Surrey RCMP

Police believe collision was caused by driver ‘suffering from medical issue’ while behind the wheel

Miraculously, police say no one was hurt in a head-on collision between a transit bus and a Ford Mustang in Surrey’s City Centre neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

Even a dog that was in the rear of the car was not injured, according to police.

Surrey RCMP say they received several 911 calls about the incident at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the 10200-block of City Parkway.

Police believe the cause of the crash was the 34-year-older Surrey man driving the Mustang “suffering from a medical issue prior to the collision.”

He was was taken to hospital “for treatment of this issue” after the collision, police say.

“The Mustang had crossed into the on coming lane and collided with the bus,” Surrey RCMP state in a release.

Footage from the scene shows significant damage to the front of the car, as well as damage to the front of the bus as well as a shattered windshield.

Police say a dog was in the back of the car at the time and it was “running at large” when police arrived.

“The dog was located and secured by police,” the release notes. “The dog was taken to an Animal Shelter to be cared for, and was not injured in the collision.”

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the Mustang “barrelled down the road slamming into a pole and then a transit bus waiting to load passengers at a bus stop. The vehicle came to rest on the sidewalk where dozens of commuters were walking and waiting for the bus.”

City Parkway was closed for a time but has since been reopened.

Previous story
Snowfall warning for parts of Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Injured goose on the loose in Langley

The Elizabeth Wildlife Center is asking Langley for help locating an injured goose.

New radios, new rules, mean better safety for firefighters

Langley Township has upgraded its radio gear, and the way it builds large structures.

Langley participates in Pink Shirt Day

Langley Secondary School and Toys ‘R’ Us employees wore pink on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Fake roofers steal $3,000 from Aldergrove senior

The thieves talked their way inside and made off with cash.

Changes planned for former Vector helicopter facility at Langley airport

Work and staff are being relocated from Richmond

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

No one hurt in dramatic head-on crash between bus and Mustang: Surrey RCMP

Police believe collision was caused by driver ‘suffering from medical issue’ while behind the wheel

Soderberg scores shootout winner as Avs edge Canucks 3-2

Vancouver tallies late to salvage much-needed point

Snowfall warning for parts of Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

VIDEO: B.C. has Canada’s only mobile medical unit

The unit can be mobilized in as quickly as eight hours after receiving a request

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Disturbing Momo Challenge a ‘teachable moment’ for kids, social media expert says

Challenge encourages children to do harmful tasks

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Most Read