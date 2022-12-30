(File photo)

No one injured when Newton house struck by bullets Thursday night

Police were called to the 12400-block of 79A Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Surrey Mounties are investigating a shooting in Newton after a house was hit with bullets on Thursday night.

No one was injured.

Police were called to the 12400-block of 79A Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

“Investigators are still trying to take statements from the witnesses and gather CCTV footage so I would say it’s too early to say whether this was targeted or had any linkages to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said Friday morning. “It was somebody on foot.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca to remain anonymous.


