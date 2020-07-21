(Aldergrove Star files)

No signs of Aldergrove’s new pool reopening this summer

Langley Township said it is considering reopening indoor pools for the fall

Word the Township of Langley won’t considering reopening its indoor pools – including the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) – until the last three months of the year has caused considerable upset to locals.

Aldergrove resident, Township Coun. Bob Long, questioned the decision at a July 13 council meeting.

He begged the question: “When are we going to open up our pool?”

Long added that many other Metro Vancouver municipalities, including Kitsilano in the municipality of Point Grey, reopened their indoor pools that same day.

Township administrator Mark Bakken replied that a report will be prepared for the next meeting, one that outlines the financial and safety considerations, as well as ramifications, to reopen the ACUCC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Anxious to know when the Langley Township will reopen pools 

Aldergrove Community Association (ACA) president Cashmere Roder has been posing a similar question to the Township since May. 

In a June 25 email to the Township’s director of Parks and Recreation, Christine Blair, Roder said “recreation in other municipalities and cities are planning to open next month and offer outdoor pools.”

“We would like to have local options available for our community in Aldergrove,” she added.

“A community centre is supposed to be the bond that ties a community together and provides a sense of belonging, an opportunity to connect, be active and stay healthy.”

READ MORE: Swim club disappointed by Langley Township decision to keep pools closed

The email was forwarded to the Township’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), which replied with the following: 

”Some Township facilities are now open, while others remain closed as social distancing is not possible, or the use of shared equipment is required… our cautious approach is important for the health and well-being of all community members as we do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

An unsigned update posted to the Township’s COVID-19 Response and Restart web page July 14 said the municipality is “currently evaluating the feasibility of re-opening recreation centers in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

Among the many issues cited by the posting in defence of the delay were costs, potential legal liability, and the potential difficulty of enforcing social distancing.

READ MORE: Langley City’s Al Anderson pool reopened June 29

As for complaints that other municipalities are reopening facilities faster than the Township, the online posting said “the Township’s reopening pace has been comparable to other municipalities with similar amenities, while incorporating some decisions we feel are best for our community.”

There is still no date for the reopening the Aldergrove pool.

AldergroveLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Just Posted

No signs of Aldergrove’s new pool reopening this summer

Langley Township said it is considering reopening indoor pools for the fall

Temperature to feel like 30 degrees in Langley Tuesday

Overnight weather expected to be partly cloudy

108th Aldergrove Fair kicks off with a socially distant car cruise

A procession of 50 or so hot rods and vintage vehicles paraded around Aldergrove Friday night

Recycling efforts by Langley man saves strata more than $10,000

An ambassador program offers help for multi-family complexes within the Township

LETTER: Time to rename British Columbia

One reader wants the province to create a more inclusive name for B.C.

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants

Alberta and British Columbia have seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days

Alex Trebek says if current cancer treatment doesn’t work, it might be his last

‘Jeopardy!’ host reveals toll cancer has taken on him in new memoir

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

COVID-19 ‘hoax call’ to B.C. long-term care home leads to arrest

Centre said it received a phone call that ‘appeared to originate from health authorities’

Wildfire near Merritt burning out-of-control

The fire was first reported on Monday, July 20

Edmonton Hells Angel and associates found guilty of kidnapping, extortion in Hope

Three men found guilty of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, kidnapping in Hope in 2016

Most Read