No snow day today for Langley students

All Langley public schools will be open today.

Schools were closed because of the heavy snow, but they will reopen this morning, said an announcement by the school district.

It said students requiring bus transportation may have delayed pick up times, however.

In the event of delays, parents are asked to check the District website in terms of the status of pick up times for their child.

The King’s School in Langley reportedly remained closed today.

Schools in Abbotsford, Agassiz, Chilliwack, Hope, and Mission remained closed today. Other Lower Mainland school districts were open.

University of the Fraser Valley campuses planned to open this afternoon, but that wasn’t confirmed.