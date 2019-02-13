No snow day today for Langley students

School district announces reopening

All Langley public schools will be open today.

Schools were closed because of the heavy snow, but they will reopen this morning, said an announcement by the school district.

It said students requiring bus transportation may have delayed pick up times, however.

In the event of delays, parents are asked to check the District website in terms of the status of pick up times for their child.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Aldergrove principal records hilarious snow day parody for students

The King’s School in Langley reportedly remained closed today.

Schools in Abbotsford, Agassiz, Chilliwack, Hope, and Mission remained closed today. Other Lower Mainland school districts were open.

READ ALSO: Snowfall warning ends, but Fraser Valley schools remain closed

University of the Fraser Valley campuses planned to open this afternoon, but that wasn’t confirmed.

