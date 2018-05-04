No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

More than 1,500 people remain displaced Friday in Hawaii after the Kilauea volcano erupted the night before.

Earthquakes in the region have been going on for days, with the largest a 5.6-magnitude tremor at the south flank of the volcano on the Big Island Friday evening local time.

Some areas of the island will experience strong shaking, but officials have reported no tsunami is expected.

Air quality tests continue, with six members of the Hawaii National Guard’s 93rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team there to assist.

Hawaii National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Charles Anthony said the team will bring equipment to help detect sulfur dioxide in the district Puna and provide air samples to the county.

Flights cancelled, but no warning for Canadians

Hawaii Airlines cancelled flights Friday and tourism attractions in and around the areas evacuated.

The Canadian government has not issued a travel advisory to the area.

With files from the Honolulu Star Advertiser

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims
Next story
Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

Just Posted

Aldergrove students donate $5,000 to charity

Encompass Support Services Society awarded $5,000 grant by ACSS philanthropists

UPDATED: Langley parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Langley family sold on local hospital’s value

An Aldergrove family is hosting a garage sale to raise funds for Langley Memorial Hospital.

Crash snarls westbound traffic on Highway 1 and Fraser Highway

Collision occurred on Highway 1 near Bradner Road

Langley Township calls for public input on new Social Sustainability Strategy

Strategy explores issues like housing, health and wellness, arts and culture, and learning

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

Stealth search for answers after abysmal season

Langley pro lacrosse squad went from playoffs to two-win season

More than 1,000 non-market homes announced for Vancouver

City and Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency will work to build units on city land valued at $130M

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

Mural to be “Gateway to Aldergrove”

Kitchen Korner’s 300 foot long mural undertaken by 11 professional artists

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Most Read