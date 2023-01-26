No trial date set in manslaughter death of Langley City woman

Obnes Regis is facing charges in the death of his wife, Naomi Onotera

Obnes Regis, the husband of Naomi Onotera (pictured) still does not have a trial date set. (RCMP)

There is still no trial date for Obnes Regis, a Langley man charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife Naomi Onotera.

In December, Crown prosecutors announced they would be proceeding to trial for Regis by direct indictment, which meant that there would be no preliminary hearing, a step that usually takes several days to a week or more for a significant criminal charge.

Regis was scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference in New Westminster Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, but that appearance was adjourned to Feb. 8, according to courthouse staff.

No trial date has yet been set. Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Onotera, an elementary school teacher, disappeared from her Langley City home sometime around Aug. 28, 2021, sparking a widespread search effort by her friends and family.

In September of that year, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to work with the Langley RCMP on the case, and by the end of that month they had begun an intensive search of Onotera’s home. A second search followed in December.

Regis was arrested in December shortly after the second search, and has been in custody since then. In addition to manslaughter, he his charged with offering indignity to human remains.

