No trial date yet for accused in Onotera homicide

A memorial outside the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera, who died in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)

The man charged with manslaughter in the death of Langley City’s Naomi Onotera appeared in New Westminster Supreme Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8, but a trial has still not been scheduled.

Obnes Regis, who also faces a charge of offering indignity to human remains, will next appear in court on Feb. 21 for another pre-trial appearance.

In December, Crown prosecutors announced they would proceed by direct indictment, which means there is to be no preliminary hearing before a trial.

Regis has been in custody since December of 2021, when he was arrested after two searches of the home he shared with Onotera, his wife, in Langley City.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Onotera had gone missing sometime around Aug. 28, 2021, sparking a massive search effort by her friends and family. By September, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had been called in to work with the Langley RCMP on the case.

READ ALSO: Accused in Langley’s Onotera manslaughter case to go directly to trial

READ ALSO: No bail for husband accused in Langley woman’s death

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITLangleyLangley RCMPManslaughter Trial