A memorial outside the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera, who died in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)

A memorial outside the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera, who died in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)

No trial date yet for accused in Onotera homicide

Obnes Regis, her husband, faces a charge of manslaughter

The man charged with manslaughter in the death of Langley City’s Naomi Onotera appeared in New Westminster Supreme Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8, but a trial has still not been scheduled.

Obnes Regis, who also faces a charge of offering indignity to human remains, will next appear in court on Feb. 21 for another pre-trial appearance.

In December, Crown prosecutors announced they would proceed by direct indictment, which means there is to be no preliminary hearing before a trial.

Regis has been in custody since December of 2021, when he was arrested after two searches of the home he shared with Onotera, his wife, in Langley City.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Onotera had gone missing sometime around Aug. 28, 2021, sparking a massive search effort by her friends and family. By September, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had been called in to work with the Langley RCMP on the case.

READ ALSO: Accused in Langley’s Onotera manslaughter case to go directly to trial

READ ALSO: No bail for husband accused in Langley woman’s death

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITLangleyLangley RCMPManslaughter Trial

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health officer pushes back as B.C. town tries to step around drug decriminalization

Just Posted

A memorial outside the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera, who died in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
No trial date yet for accused in Onotera homicide

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Retired police officer concerned about safety implication of ban on neck restraint option

Bez Art Hub's annual SongStage concert returns Fort Langley, with singer-songwriter Ivan Boudreau hosting the Saturday, Feb. 11 musical night. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Bez Arts Hub brings the magic of music to Fort Langley

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Three teens from Abbotsford and Langley charged after ‘unprovoked attack’ in Vancouver

Pop-up banner image