No updates on missing persons from Langley, families express ‘heartbreak’ on social media

Brookswood’s Devon Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 25. A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 at Douglas Park in Langley City. (file)

Homicide detectives say unrelated investigations into two missing Langley residents continue, but they couldn’t provide further details. Meanwhile, families of the missing voice their anguish in recent social media posts.

Devon Goodrick, 26, was last seen early Saturday, Sept. 25, in the area of 192nd Street and 28th Avenue in Surrey. He was reported missing by his family on Monday, Sept. 27. Naomi Onotera, 40, was last seen leaving her home in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 28. Langley RCMP issued a missing person alert for the teacher-librarian, who worked in Surrey, on Aug. 30.

Investigators concluded a roughly 10 day search of Onotera’s home on Sept. 25, but no updates were provided.

READ MORE: Detectives mum on case of Naomi Onotera, Langley RCMP say no concerns of public safety

Aside from these cases shifting hands from the Langley RCMP to the Integrate Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), there is little else known.

“Both are active (but separate) ongoing investigations,” Sgt. David Lee with IHIT told the Langley Advance Times Wednesday morning.

“They are progressing, but I cannot share specifics at this time. We understand that the community is looking for answers and we hope to be able to provide them soon.”

Goodrick’s sister Nikki Goodrick is also looking for answers.

In a posted shared Monday on social media, she writes her brother was last seen “in the back seat of a black Mercedes SUV, other people in the vehicle are not cooperating and we need answers.”

READ MORE: Murder investigators now probing case of missing Langley man last seen in September

The siblings’ father, Nick Goodrick, called Nikki “very strong to post this for Devon and our family.”

He said the family is “going through hell like no other, not knowing the answers to [Devon’s] whereabouts.”

Goodrick’s disappearance is still not believed to be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, Lee said.

Onotera’s family is experiencing a similar heartbreak.

Sister Kirsten Kerr shared a post on Thursday to a Facebook group organized to find Onotera, which now has amassed 6,000 followers.

“It’s been two heartbreaking months of thinking about you every second of the day,” Kerr writes.

“I still can’t believe this has happened. It feels like a horrible nightmare I just can’t wake up from. I often find myself wanting to text you or talk to you and then it all comes flooding back. We all miss and love you so much Naomi. We will never give up hope that you will come home to us. Please keep sharing my sister’s [picture]. You never know who your post may reach.”

Lee said investigators still welcome tips from the public, although they are no longer a primary investigative strategy as they were at the beginning of each investigation.

“However, tips are still key even if it is dated,” he said.

“One tip corroborated by many becomes more impactful. Something that may have seemed insignificant on Day 1 becomes more important on Day 50.”