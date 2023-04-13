An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)

An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami expected after earthquake off B.C. coast, seismologist says

No reports of the quake being felt on land

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred off the coast of Vancouver Island this morning, but no impact is expected on land.

The earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice, Natural Resources Canada seismologist Brindley Smith said.

There was no damage and there is no tsunami expected, Smith said.

“We’ve been following up with tsunami warning centre and we haven’t had anything come up since then,” Smith said.

Smith also said there have not been any reports of the earthquake being felt, but encourages anyone who did feel it to fill out a ‘did you feel it’ survey, which can be found at earthquakescanada.ca.

“We always encourage people to be prepared in the case of an earthquake that could result in significant damage – of course, we’re always concerned about the big one,” Smith said.

Those interested in learning about preparing for an earthquake can visit get getprepared.gc.ca, Smith said.

READ MORE: 2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lower Mainland youth stabbed in targeted incident
Next story
Police hunt for Ethan Bespflug’s killer after Surrey teen fatally stabbed on bus

Just Posted

Do you recognize this vehicle? Police are looking for its driver after it caused a multi-car pileup on Fraser Highway that sent two people to hospital. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Sideswiping hit and run driver leaves chaotic crash on Fraser Highway

The 54th annual Nifty Fifties event took place at the Langley Curling Centre on Monday, April 3. (Tracy Boyd/Langley Advance Times)
54th annual Nifty Fifties curling event a hit in Langley

Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday April 12 the signing of former Team Canada player Duane Notice for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season at Langley Events Centre. (Courtesy Vancouver Bandits)
Bandits sign Duane Notice

Otter Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson and founding Ribfest director Jeff Morfitt show off the new signs for the 2023 charity festival showing Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor as the title sponsors. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Otter steps into key role to help grow Ribfest