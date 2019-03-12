No vote on watershed study for Langley’s West Creek

A study might be ordered in the coming months, however.

There will be no early study on the West Creek watershed in northeast Langley – at least, not yet.

At Monday afternoon’s Township council meeting, a motion to fund a full study from the Township’s stormwater reserves was defeated on a 5-4 vote.

Councillor Petrina Arnason had asked for the study, because she’s concerned about part of the watershed that lies within the Gloucester Industrial Estates.

Gloucester, a bustling industrial area northeast of the 264th Street highway interchange, has been rapidly developing over the past several decades.

With much of the developable land already in use, an application is coming forward to rezone part of the land in Gloucester that was designated as a future golf course – but never built as one – decades ago.

The golf course lands include a significant number of creeks and ponds, and Arnason feels that for environmental reasons, the watershed study should precede a decision on whether part of the golf course lands can be developed.

The study would not have changed the proposed property tax increase for this year, because it would have been funded from reserves.

A study is still likely, but may not come before the lands are rezoned, Arnason said.