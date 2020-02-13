TransLink has cancelled Friday morning West Coast Express. (THE NEWS – files)

No West Coast Express Friday morning, protesters still on tracks

Bus bridge for commuters to get around pipeline demos

TransLink has cancelled the West Coast Express trains into Vancouver Friday morning as pipeline protests continue along the CP Railway tracks.

“Protesters are currently blocking Canadian Pacific tracks on the Pitt River rail bridge and we are unable to move trains, conduct necessary maintenance safety checks, and perform routine inspections this evening,” TransLink said late Thursday.

Read more: Pipeline protests stop West Coast Express

To help people during the Friday morning commute, TransLink is setting up a bus bridge from Mission to Coquitlam Central Station, where people can then catch the SkyTrain. However, no details of the extra bus service have been provided. “Please note that buses are expected to be busier than normal,” TransLink said. Bus riders are advised to use TransLink’s online Trip Planner and find alternate ways of transportation.

Eastbound trains from Vancouver to Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission were also cancelled on Thursday afternoon, after people blocked the tracks just west of the Pitt River rail bridge near the Mary Hill Bypass.

In a news release Thursday, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Liberal candidate Cheryl Ashlie said, “It is unacceptable that residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will not be able to get home via the West Coast Express tonight.”

“Thousands of hardworking British Columbians depend on the WCE to get to and from work in downtown Vancouver every day. These radical activists have been able to disrupt our lives thanks to the lack of leadership from (Premier) John Horgan and his NDP government,” Ashlie said.

Ashlie said that Horgan is not doing his job but did not offer specifics.

Transportation

