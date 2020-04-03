Timms Community Centre closed on Tuesday, March 17 due to coronavirus concerns. Rec centre contract workers can’t work due to the closures. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Layoffs at Langley Township as COVID crisis takes jobs

Full time employees have not yet been affected by the crisis

Langley Township has laid off 38 regular employees, and about 340 auxiliary, on-call, and seasonal employees are not being called in to work now or in the near future.

“We are in unprecedented times and faced with making very difficult decisions,” said Township Mayor Jack Froese. “We all hope for this pandemic to be over as quickly as possible so we can bring our employees back to work and get back to business as usual.”

Langley Township is the latest community in B.C. to slash staffing.

In the Township, critical workers in roles that keep water, sewer, and other essential services running remain on the job.

But most of the layoffs have happened in the recreation division. Rec centres across the region have been closed since mid-March.

The contract workers who are not being called in include recreation workers, attendants, cashiers, leaders, weight room attendants, and lifeguards

Many of them would have been hired or on call during the busy spring and summer seasons at pools, arenas, and other rec centres.

In partnership with CUPE, Local 403 a Workforce Adjustment Agreement was established so they receive fair notice and support, according to a Township statement.

There might be further layoffs or changes as the situation develops, the Township said.

Langley City has not yet laid off any of its permanent workers.

“We have not laid off any regular employees at this time but we are assessing the situation as the pandemic progresses along,” said Samantha Paulson, the communications officer for the City of Langley.

However, some casual employees are not getting any work assignments because of the shutdown of recreation facilities like Douglas Park and the Timm’s Centre.

Those workers include fitness instructors and recreational program leaders, among others.

Paulson said the City wasn’t able to provide exact numbers on how many people can’t get casual contracts right now.

Other communities around Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have also been letting go contracted employees, as in Abbotsford, or furloughing or laying off full time workers, as in Surrey.

CoronavirusEmploymentLangleyLangley CityLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BREAKING: COVID-19 case diagnosed at Abbotsford rehabilitation residence
Next story
B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

Just Posted

Layoffs at Langley Township as COVID crisis takes jobs

Full time employees have not yet been affected by the crisis

How to report those not practising social distancing in the Langley Township

Fraser Health officials will screen calls, refer some to Township bylaw officers

WEATHER: Flurries, rain, sun, cloud and risk of hail, Langley’s weekend forecast

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C on Friday

UPDATED: Eight Township firefighters exposed to COVID-19 now back at work

Online comments suggest the firefighters were not tested for COVID-19 but directed to self-isolate

Aldergrove senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

Surrey MLA Jinny Sims cleared of criminal wrongdoing

She resigned her cabinet post during RCMP investigation

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

BREAKING: COVID-19 case diagnosed at Abbotsford rehabilitation residence

First Abbotsford care home to have confirmed COVID-19 case

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Captain America joins friendly Abbotsford Spider-Man to take down trash

Local garbage crew bringing smiles to city amid pandemic

Most Read