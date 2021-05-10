Noel Booth, Douglas Park, RE Mountain, and Aldergrove Secondary see positive COVID tests

As of Monday, May 10, 18 schools are currently on the Fraser Health exposure list

Fraser Health Authority confirmed members of Aldergrove Community Secondary School (exposures on May 3 and 4), Douglas Park Community Elementary (exposures on April 27-30), RE Mountain Secondary (exposures on May 3-5), and Noel Booth Elementary (exposures on May 3-5) have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” read a press release from the Langley School District, who assured each school will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

“Our school and District will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community,” the district added.

According to the Fraser Health Authority website as of Monday, May 10, 18 Langley schools have reported cases.