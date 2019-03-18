Nominations open for Langley-Aldergrove Conservative race

Longtime MP Mark Warawa is stepping down at the Conservative candidate.

The nomination race for the next Conservative candidate in the Langley-Aldergrove riding has officially kicked off.

James Pratt, the president of the local electoral district association, announced that nominations will be open until March 28th.

Those wishing to vote for a candidate for the local riding have to be a member of the Conservative Party already, or to purchase a membership by April 4.

Even before the announcement of the official start of the race last week, several candidates had been putting their names forward, and Pratt said between 10 and 12 had picked up nomination packages.

Those who have already tossed their hats into the ring include:

• Teresa Townsley, of the Festina Lente Estate Winery

• Kim Houlind, a staffer for Warawa who started her own home cleaning company

• Natalie Hilder, who has a skin care line and has written articles for online publications

• Benjamin Neff, whose Twitter bio describes him as a policy wonk, historian, and consultant

• Steve Schafer, a TWU grad and local entrepreneur

The race for the nomination was sparked by the upcoming resignation of Mark Warawa, the Conservative MP who has held the Langley-area riding for 15 years.