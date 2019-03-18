Nominations open for Langley-Aldergrove Conservative race

Longtime MP Mark Warawa is stepping down at the Conservative candidate.

The nomination race for the next Conservative candidate in the Langley-Aldergrove riding has officially kicked off.

James Pratt, the president of the local electoral district association, announced that nominations will be open until March 28th.

Those wishing to vote for a candidate for the local riding have to be a member of the Conservative Party already, or to purchase a membership by April 4.

Even before the announcement of the official start of the race last week, several candidates had been putting their names forward, and Pratt said between 10 and 12 had picked up nomination packages.

Those who have already tossed their hats into the ring include:

• Teresa Townsley, of the Festina Lente Estate Winery

• Kim Houlind, a staffer for Warawa who started her own home cleaning company

• Natalie Hilder, who has a skin care line and has written articles for online publications

• Benjamin Neff, whose Twitter bio describes him as a policy wonk, historian, and consultant

• Steve Schafer, a TWU grad and local entrepreneur

The race for the nomination was sparked by the upcoming resignation of Mark Warawa, the Conservative MP who has held the Langley-area riding for 15 years.

Previous story
Aldergrove father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition
Next story
‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Just Posted

Langley’s supportive housing dubbed Creek Stone Place

The project is set to open this spring to house 49 homeless people.

Nominations open for Langley-Aldergrove Conservative race

Longtime MP Mark Warawa is stepping down at the Conservative candidate.

Langley Trappers return home for game three of PJHL championship

North Van leads series 2-0

Langley developer’s appeal of extradition denied – faces fraud charge

The Court of Appeal has denied Mark Chandler’s attempt to avoid extradition to California.

VIDEO: Mark Warawa shows off Aldergrove’s Telephone Museum

The Langley–Aldergrove MP visited the 100-year-old museum and talked phones with AGHS president.

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

One of the biggest cow shows in Canada is coming back to the ‘Wack

Prize money of $240,000 is on offer at the spring Holstein show Friday at Chilliwack Heritage Park

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

VIDEO: Race and sport examined at new We Are Hockey exhibit in Abbotsford

UFV SASI hosting exhibit looking at hockey history and race

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

B.C. poverty plan combines existing spending, housing programs

Target is to lift 140,000 people out of poverty from 2016 level

Avalanche warning issued for all B.C. mountains

Warm weather to increase avalanche risk: Avalanche Canada

Most Read