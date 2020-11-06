Nominations still open to find Langley’s Good Citizen of the Year

The annual award is named for the late Harold Stafford

Gus Hartl, left, accepted a gift from Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce past president Jack Nicholson as it was announced Hartl was the 2019 recipient of the H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year honour. (Langley Advance Times files)

Time is running out to nominate for Langley’s H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year Award.

Nominations are currently open, but the deadline is Monday, Nov. 16.

The award has been given out by the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce every year since 1980. It goes to a deserving local resident who has made an outstanding contribution to the community.

Winners typically spend hours volunteering, fundraising, and organizing efforts to make a difference for their fellow citizens.

It’s dedicated to the late Harold Stafford, namesake of H.D. Stafford Middle School, who was active in volunteering, politics, and business for decades in Langley.

You can visit the chamber’s website to download a nomination form.

Last year’s honoree was Gus Hartl of the Aldergrove Credit Union.

“His love for community, humble nature, strong business sense and strong values make Gus a respected community leader and citizen who is highly regarded by everyone he meets,” said Jack Nicholson, past president of the chamber. “Gus leads by example giving back through his position as CEO of Aldergrove Credit Union, through his work with the Aldergrove Rotary Club, and his long-standing support of local sports teams and events.”

“It really is a big surprise, and a shock, and humbling,” Hartl said. “I feel very fortunate to live and work in probably the greatest place in Canada, let alone the world. Fraser Valley is a beautiful spot.”

READ MORE: Gus Hartl of Aldergrove Credit Union named Langley’s Good Citizen of the Year

The award is typically given out at the annual Christmas dinner meeting of the chamber, but this year will be announced at the Virtual November Dinner Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24th at 4:30 p.m.

BusinesscharityLangley