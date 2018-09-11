Non-profit Langley garden vandalized again

Garbage has been dumped and a greenhouse has been vandalized at the Maples Discovery Gardens Co-op. Facebook images

The non-profit Maples Discovery Gardens Co-op in Langley Township has suffered yet another incident of vandalism.

The Garden, located in the 7700 block of 200 Street, was officially closed in August because of repeated thefts of everything from garden tools to live chickens.

There were plans to donate plants and a brand-new greenhouse to various agencies, including the Township parks department and the Langley Environmental Partners Society.

“We’re just trying to hold out until October, because that’s when the plants become dormant (and more likely to survive a move),” said Maples Discovery Garden director Amanda Smith.

On Sept. 5, intruders trashed the site.

They dumped a substantial amount of garbage, some of it into the salmon-bearing creek that runs through Maples, and ripped up the plastic cover of the greenhouse in an apparent theft attempt.

The trash included paint cans and wire material.

The Maples Discovery Garden Facebook page has posted a security camera image of the suspect vehicle, an older Ford Taurus with a licence plate that police have advised was stolen.

Smith said officers have so far been unable to locate the car.

The garden posted a public appeal to residents in the nearby Willowbrook, Willoughby, Yorkson and Walnut Grove neighbourhoods, asking them to report any suspicious activity to police.

READ MORE: Thefts force shutdown of Maple Discovery Gardens in Langley

READ MORE: Maples Discovery Garden says goodbye

The Maples Discovery Garden was incorporated as a non-profit cooperative in May of 2009. to educate the public about food, nutrition, gardening, and environmental sustainability

