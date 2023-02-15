A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. On Feb. 15, NORAD aircrafts will be flying off the coasts of B.C. and Washington for an air defence exercise. (Credit: Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy/ NORAD)

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. On Feb. 15, NORAD aircrafts will be flying off the coasts of B.C. and Washington for an air defence exercise. (Credit: Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy/ NORAD)

NORAD running air defence exercise off coast of B.C.

Exercise not related to unidentified objects shot down over North America recently, force says

British Columbians may have the chance to spot NORAD aircrafts overhead Wednesday (Feb. 15).

The North American Aerospace Defense Command says it’s conducting a live-fly air defence exercise off the coasts of B.C. and Washington State throughout the day.

It’ll be using a variety of American and Canadian aircrafts, including fighter aircrafts, operating at a high altitude.

Despite the timing the exercise, NORAD says it is in no way connected to the four unidentified objects that have been shot down over North America in the last couple of weeks.

READ ALSO: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

NORAD says air defence exercises are routine for it, including practising how to respond to airspace restriction violations, unknown aircrafts and hijackings.

Wednesday’s exercise is only scheduled to last the day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationdefence intelligenceMilitary

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gun-control group tells MPs ‘disinformation’ muddied assault-style firearm measures
Next story
B.C. paramedics, dispatchers ratify new 3-year contract with overwhelming support

Just Posted

Winners of the 5K event celebrated at the 2022 Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon. This year, registration levels were back to normal, with more than 600 signing up online. (Langley Advance Times file)
Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon numbers are back up

Sarah Jones, executive director of LAPS, with one of the adoptable puppies at the shelter. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Plentiful puppies at Langley animal shelter need homes

Aldergrove Skate Club synchronized skating teams collected multiple medals at the West Coast Challenge Synchronized and Adult Skating Competition held at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Saturday, Feb. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove Skate Club synchronized skating teams do well at West Coast Challenge

Kate Ludlam is the new executive director of the Langley Seniors Resources Society. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
New executive director of Langley Seniors Resources Society had a hand in hospital ER and MRI campaigns