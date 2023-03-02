Over 350 customers were waiting in line before Nordstrom Rack officially opened its doors Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The first customer lined-up at 3 a.m. (Langley Advance Times files)

Over 350 customers were waiting in line before Nordstrom Rack officially opened its doors Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The first customer lined-up at 3 a.m. (Langley Advance Times files)

Nordstrom Rack shuts doors in Langley as chain leaves Canada

All 13 Nordstroms and Nordstrom Racks in Canada will be closed

Nordstrom is shutting down its Canadian operations and closing all stores, including the Nordstrom Rack outlet in Langley.

There were six Nordstrom outlets and seven Nordstrom Racks in Canada before this decision. One of the Rack locations was in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

“We also made the difficult decision to wind down operations in our Canadian business,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc., in a statement about the company’s fourth-quarter earnings. “This will enable us to simplify our operations and further increase our focus on driving long-term profitable growth in our core U.S. business.”

Online retailing through the Nordstrom.ca website is to cease as of March 2 this year, with the stores fully closed up by June.

The closures will result in about 2,500 employees in the Canadian stores losing their jobs.

“We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business,” Nordstrom said. “We want to thank our team for their performance and dedication in serving customers in Canada. This decision will simplify our structure, intensify focus on our growth and profitability goals and position us to create greater value for our shareholders.”

Langley’s Nordstrom Rack had only been in operation for a few years, opening its doors in September, 2020.

The opening drew shoppers who lined up for hours. The first person in line arrived at 3 a.m. that morning.

READ MORE: ‘We’ll definitely come back!’ Langley Nordstrom Rack opening a hit

The clothing store replaced the Sears that had anchored that end of the Willowbrook mall for decades.

This is the second major U.S. chain to pull out of Canada in recent weeks, following the departure of Bed Bath & Beyond, which also had a store in Langley, on the Langley Bypass.

READ MORE: Bed Bath & Beyond to close in Langley and across Canada

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economyLangleyRetail

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Safer signal, wider lanes planned for Fraser Highway in Aldergrove
Next story
Columbia Valley reeling after avalanche kills three, injures four backcountry skiers

Just Posted

Over 350 customers were waiting in line before Nordstrom Rack officially opened its doors Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The first customer lined-up at 3 a.m. (Langley Advance Times files)
Nordstrom Rack shuts doors in Langley as chain leaves Canada

A lab worker making cannabis products at Adastra Lab Holdings in the Langley Township. (Black Press Media files)
Claims of Langley cocaine production licence cause political firestorm

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Fraser Highway could see more industrial use under proposed plan

Fraser Highway and 272nd Street will get a new left turn lane to protect pedestrians. (Langley Advance Times files)
Safer signal, wider lanes planned for Fraser Highway in Aldergrove