Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were injured, and police have a suspect in custody. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: North Delta elementary school closed following stabbing that left cop, woman in serious condition

An off-duty police officer and a woman were injured outside of the school Wednesday afternoon

A private elementary school in North Delta remains closed today after a stabbing Wednesday afternoon that sent two people to hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place outside Immaculate Conception School at approximately 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 20, according to a Delta Police Department press release.

“An off-duty Delta police officer was at Immaculate Conception and witnessed an assault occurring between a man and a woman in front of the school. He intervened, and during the altercation the woman and the officer were stabbed,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said.

No children were involved in the incident.

Police have a suspect in custody.

Peter Darbyshire, media relations specialist with the Provincial Health Services Authority, said two people were transported to hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon. That evening, DPD confirmed the condition of both the off-duty officer and the woman is “considered to be serious.”

Delta police chief Neil Dubord provided an update on the condition of the two stabbing victims via Twitter Thursday morning. He said the officer’s condition has been upgraded to stable, but the woman remains in serious condition.

