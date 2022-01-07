A power failure caused by a downed tree knocked out power for thousands of North Langley residents early Friday morning. (BC Hydro)

A power failure caused by a downed tree knocked out power for thousands of North Langley residents early Friday morning. (BC Hydro)

North Langley power failure delays school openings

Thousands of residents spent the night without electricity

Several thousand residents of North Langley spent the night without power after a tree took down BC Hydro lines, impacting Willoughby and Walnut Grove.

The power failure began one minute before midnight Thursday, Jan. 6 and affected an area as far north as 96th Avenue in Walnut Grove, east almost to 216th Street, west into Surrey’s Port Kells industrial area, and south in Langley as far as 80th Avenue.

The cause of the power failure was a tree down on lines, according to BC Hydro. Crews were on scene working on the repairs before dawn.

After schools across Langley were closed due to snow and freezing rain on Thursday, five schools in Walnut Grove and Willoughby had late start times on Friday, at 9:30 a.m., due to the power failures, the district announced.

Yorkson Creek Middle School along with Lynn Fripps, Dorothy Peacock, Gordon Greenwood, and West Langley Elementaries were all impacted.

Schools are only partly back in session this week, for special needs students and the children of essential workers, due to COVID-19. A full return to school is expected next week.

Despite the heavy snow and some freezing rain on Thursday, there were relatively few power failures in the western Lower Mainland.

By contrast, Chilliwack and Agassiz saw far more power failures over Thursday night and Friday morning.

READ ALSO: Remote Vancouver Island communities pull together in the face of deep snow, no power

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroLangleypower outagessnowstorm

Previous story
‘We don’t have the capacity’: East Kootenay Mayor takes aim at COVID health orders
Next story
‘Why do I feel so guilty?’ Saskatchewan residents sending rapid tests out of province

Just Posted

A big snow dump overnight into the morning on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, followed by freezing rain, made for less than ideal driving conditions in Aldergrove and Langley. Despite efforts of clearing crews, some roadways in town were still difficult – even dangerous – to traverse. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Thanks to her snow angels

A power failure caused by a downed tree knocked out power for thousands of North Langley residents early Friday morning. (BC Hydro)
North Langley power failure delays school openings

Langley Township firefighters on scene at a house fire in January, 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Township plans to hire a dozen more paid call firefighters

Dave Sharma, owner of Alder Liquor Store, (right) served 33 families and handed out close 80 meal boxes on Christmas Day. (Special to Black Press Media)
Local realtor’s free Christmas, a ‘success’