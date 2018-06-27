North Shore police issue warning after man allegedly exposes himself to children

Since late May there have been at least five known incidents of a man exposing himself to kids

Police on the North Shore have issued a warning to children and parents after a number of indecent acts involving a man exposing himself to children in the area.

In a statement Wednesday, West Vancouver Police and North Vancouver RCMP said since late May there have been at least five known incidents in which a man called out to young children from his vehicle, before allegedly exposing himself while asking for directions.

In four of the reports, children actually went up to the vehicle, described as being a grey Nissan Rogue SUV, where they noticed the man had his genitals exposed.

Police said in each of these cases the children were 10 to 16 years old, and were able to quickly move away from the vehicle before the man drove away without further incident.

Police have since released a sketch of the suspect, described as 40 to 50 years of age, olive skinned, with a stocky build and short black hair.

Despite extensive patrols, police say the suspect and vehicle have not been located, and the investigations are ongoing.

Police are also urging parents to review personal safety know-how with their children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 or West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report
Next story
Chronic disease no obstacle for B.C. ultra-cyclist heading across Canada

Just Posted

Ride for the kids Langley-to-Sardis event marks anniversary

Organizers looking for a “title sponsor” for annual Canuck Place fundraiser

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

VIDEO: Cycle for Sight fundraiser in Langley grows even bigger

More riders and larger donations in annual event to raise funds for retinal disease research

Langley Junior B Thunder win has massive playoff implications

Langley pulls even with New Westminster in the standings

VIDEO: Shakespeare’s R&J – with a futuristic twist – opens Friday

Juliet is no shrinking violet, nor is the young Langley actor playing the role.

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

North Shore police issue warning after man allegedly exposes himself to children

Since late May there have been at least five known incidents of a man exposing himself to kids

Chronic disease no obstacle for B.C. ultra-cyclist heading across Canada

Cross-Canada ride raises funds for Crohn’s disease

Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

Illegal vehicles parked at Cultus Lake to get the boot

Park board approves use of vehicle immobilizers in residential areas

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

Most Read