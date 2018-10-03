Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Residents of a northeastern B.C. community say heat and power has been restored but they are still without water and there’s no indication when the earth will stop moving around Old Fort.

A slab of earth has sloughed away from a steep hillside a short distance from about 30 homes near the community.

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John.

Old Fort resident Bobbi Pardy says through Facebook messenger that crews worked through the night to restore power but the Peace River Regional District is still unsure how to get water to the community.

She says a major crack has formed on a ridge between the original slide and the community and she hopes geotechnical engineers will check it soon.

The regional district held community meetings in Old Fort and Fort St. John on Tuesday and has set up a regular water taxi service on the Peace River to link Old Fort residents to the nearby town of Taylor.

No one has been injured since the hillside began to slump early Sunday but two properties remain on evacuation order while all other Old Fort homes are on evacuation alert.

Businesses in Fort St. John are helping Old Fort residents who have chosen to stay in their homes, says Pardy.

“Save-On-Foods will box up groceries for us and we pay by credit card and somebody else will deliver it to the river boats to bring to us,” she says.

The supply lines are reassuring and Pardy says with power restored she can make bread again.

But she says the shifting earth remains a worry.

“It’s moving slowly, like lava, but every morning when we wake up and go … to the slide site, we are taken aback by how close it is getting to us.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy
Next story
Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Just Posted

Plaques presented for Langley heritage restoration efforts

Saint Alban’s Anglican Church and Morrison/Hadden Residence kept in prime condition

Number of homes for sale in Langley swells in September

Inventory levels are swinging back to normal, said a longtime realtor.

Karate transforms Aldergrove students

Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre karate classes teach mental and physical strength

VIDEO: Langley tot cycles to ensure clean water around the globe

Theodore Schacter was one of about 400 who participated in Fort Langley’s Ride for Refuge.

Langley celebration: Kids party in the hay

No need for birthday cake, a few young children mark their milestones with apples and play.

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations

First Nations are greeting the consultation launch with some caution

Tories defend focus on transfer of offender to healing lodge

Conservatives raise the brutal details of Tori Stafford’s killing daily in the House of Commons

Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Making it easier for Canadians to vote and harder for foreign entities to interfere

Lower Mainland school board denies trustee’s $4,000 reimbursement request for Prague trip

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld attended psychiatric conference in Europe in July; board votes 5-2 against pay back

Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason

VIDEO: Volunteers gift new home to B.C. wildfire victim

Mennonite Disaster Services spent four months building a home, and are building three more in the region

Supply high, sales low in September, but still no dent to high Fraser Valley home prices

There was a record-breaking number of listings across the region last month

Most Read