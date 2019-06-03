A helicopter drops a bucket of water on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire west of High Level, Alta., in a Saturday, May 25, 2019, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Government of Alberta, Chris Schwarz

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Some residents in northern Alberta have started to return home after wildfires forced them to leave their communities two weeks ago.

An evacuation order was lifted for residents of High Level, the surrounding areas of Mackenzie County and the Dene Tha’ First Nation communities of Bushe River, Meander River and Chateh.

Officials say the 4,000 people who are allowed to return home remain on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave on short notice if conditions change.

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres.

The Alberta government also announced that schools in the Fort Vermilion School Division will be closed for the rest of the year.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says it’s related to the wildfires and the school’s ventilation systems.

“An inspection by the school division’s insurance holder has indicated that all of the schools need to be professionally cleaned,” she said in a news release Monday.

“The safety of students is my No. 1 priority. This closure will give them one less thing to worry about and help them focus on being with their families during this difficult time.”

Another fire still has the town of Slave Lake on evacuation alert. A quickly moving wildfire in 2011 destroyed nearly one-third of that community.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, some communities in the County of Northern Lights, Bigstone Cree Nation, parts of the municipal district of Opportunity, and several other hamlets and First Nations in northern Alberta.

READ MORE: High Level, Alta. fire evacuees allowed to go home

READ MORE: ‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Apple previews new software as iPhone sales erode
Next story
New Surrey police report lays out 2021 start date, costs for new force

Just Posted

Brookswood library restored through community kindness

After years of wear and tear, residents of Brookswood are coming together to refurbish little free library

Fourth loss in a row for Junior Thunder lacrosse team

Last-minute comeback by Delta leads to defeat for Langley

Langley Relay for Life revamps, merges with Surrey event

The doubled event takes place Saturday at McLeod Athletic Park

Riding Hood explores the Zones of Regulation

Dorothy Peacock kids reworked Little Red Riding Hood to help students get in touch with emotions

Langley Township residents invited to speak at meeting on tree protection bylaw

The Township council is holding the special meeting for public comment

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple’s date by Florida lake

The animal ate all the guac, and even the bowl

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Mission RCMP officers help six-year-old celebrate his birthday

Austin Hall-Waters says police are his friends so he invited them to his party

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

New Surrey police report lays out 2021 start date, costs for new force

Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Most Read