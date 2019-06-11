Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Marcel Dubroy of Smithers faces five charges in Saskatchewan related to a former Regina athlete

Smithers Saltos gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy has been charged with sexual assault in Regina, Sask.

The charges stem from a complaint by a 30-year-old Ottawa woman of offences allegedly committed between Jan. 1, 2002 and April 30, 2008 when both Dubroy and the alleged victim were residents of Regina.

“It is not common practice for the Regina Police Service to include information about an accused person’s occupation but, in this case, the alleged offences are the result of the position of authority and trust held by the accused over the victim during the years that he was her gymnastics coach, living and working in Regina,” a police news release stated.

Although there is not a proactive investigation into other potential offences, Elizabeth Popowich, manager of public information for the Regina Police Service, told The Interior News investigators are encouraging other potential victims to come forward through the media release.

“While we don’t have any other reports that I know of, we anticipate that there may be other be other victims… by publishing the fact of his occupation that is in a sense looking to see whether there may be other victims or other disclosures,” she said.

Dubroy, 68 is charged with sexual exploitation, position of trust; Sexual Interference; invitation to sexual touching; sexual assault on a person under the age of 16; and sexual assault.

The Saltos website currently lists Dubroy as being on a leave of absence.

“Smithers Saltos was informed Thursday evening by Gymnastics Canada of a complaint received for a violation of the code ethics against head coach Marcel Dubroy while coaching at another club,” the statement reads. “During the investigation, Marcel has taken a leave of absence due to Gymnastics Canada’s provisional suspension.”

Dubroy has been released on an undertaking and will make his first appearance in Saskatchewan provincial court in Regina on July 17.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons
Next story
Langley mayor to take up cause of ER parking fees with FHA

Just Posted

Langley mayor to take up cause of ER parking fees with FHA

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

VIDEO: Protection requested as toads prep for thousands-strong migration in South Langley, Surrey

Local environmentalists have asked for temporary road closure to avoid squishing the animals

VIDEO: Paul Brandt headlines new three-day concert in Fort Langley

A new end of summer concert at the Fort Langley National Historic site runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

VIDEO: An alternative to the rush hour blues at Langley shared office space

CoWorks by Elevate facility on Fraser is the second opened by company in Lower Mainland

Community Day combines with Food Truck Festival for Langley event

Langley City’s 25th annual Community Day festivities get underway this weekend

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Marcel Dubroy of Smithers faces five charges in Saskatchewan related to a former Regina athlete

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Lisa van Vliet hired pet detectives, was prepared to fight off coyotes

VIDEO: Plane reportedly on fire above Abbotsford was actually a tarp

Emergency crews raced to Whatcom area after report of a crashing aircraft

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 times higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Most Read