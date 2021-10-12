Northern Lights put on a show across B.C. skies on Thanksgiving night

B.C. residents were treated to a brilliant light show in the night skies Thanksgiving night, Oct. 11.
The Northern Lights were visible over much of the province starting at about 9:30 p.m.
Readers noted the Northern Lights were “absolutely stunning” and many across B.C. said they could be seen in Vancouver, Kamloops, Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie.
Headed out just outside West Kelowna BC to see the northern lights… Beautiful phenomenon… pic.twitter.com/sKhfylkZaL
— Hans™ ☂️🔑⛏️🔗🌽⚡🇳🇱🇨🇦 (@hlooman) October 12, 2021
Still can’t believe we could see Aurora Borealis from Vancouver last night!!! @NOkeit @DailyHiveVan @CBCVancouver @HelloBC #Vancouver #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/7LASa2GvEo
— Diego Rebello (@diegohrebello) October 12, 2021
About last night. #northernlights #vancouver #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/nN4t9NCezJ
— Super Creative (@super_cre8ive) October 12, 2021
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.