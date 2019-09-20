‘Not acceptable’: Ad linking Liberal candidate to B.C. police force removed

Jati Sidhu said advertisement only appeared for 30 minutes and was created by Montreal company

Liberal candidate Jati Sidhu says a Facebook advertisement with the words “I’m voting for Jati” directly below the image of an Abbotsford Police officer shouldn’t have appeared and has been removed.

“That’s not acceptable,” Sidhu, the Liberal MP in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, told The News. He said the ad was taken down about 30 minutes after it appeared Friday.

Sidhu blamed the advertisement on a company from Montreal that was drawing on a photo archive of thousands.

“I always have a lot of respect for people in uniform.”

“They decided to pick that and do it. No. That’s not right and I’ll never expect any people in uniform to endorse one candidate.” he said.

The Abbotsford Police Department issued a brief statement re-iterating that the department is “politically neutral.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Charges stayed against Alberta RCMP officer in alleged off-duty Whistler assault
Next story
‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

Petition says pot-grow stench led to ‘Summer of Stink’ in Fraser Valley

Province urged to ‘Stop the Smell’ in the Fraser Valley

LETTER: Sun’s controversial column worth discussion

A Langley letter writer understands Hecht’s argument but not his fix for the issues

Fraser Valley dashes for endangered species at the zoo

Greater Vancouver Zoo raises $9,000 to fund West Coast wildlife conservation programs

Janda Group revises old Aldergrove mall redevelopment plans

Aldergrove Town Centre is long overdue, residents say

VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

‘Not acceptable’: Ad linking Liberal candidate to B.C. police force removed

Jati Sidhu said advertisement only appeared for 30 minutes and was created by Montreal company

Trudeau seeks meeting with Singh to apologize for blackface, brownface photos

‘I will be apologizing to him personally as a racialized Canadian,’ Trudeau said Friday

Charges stayed against Alberta RCMP officer in alleged off-duty Whistler assault

Const. Vernon Hagen instead completed an alternative measures program

Indian teachers that inspired Super 30 movie talk about hope

Movie is based on international best-selling book by B.C. doctor

Abbotsford erases skate park graffiti mural honouring student killed in car crash

Many in community angry at city’s move after saying art wouldn’t be immediately removed

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Most Read