The provincial government has brought in heavy duty machinery to help shore up riverbanks, clear debris and fix roads in Hope today (Dec. 1, 2021). (Shelley Empey photo)

‘Not out of the woods yet,’ says Hope mayor as third atmospheric river passes

Province starts on critical repairs in Hope following devastating flood damage

The provincial government has crews working in Hope today, shoring up riverbanks, cleaning debris and more.

Heavy equipment is being used along the edges of the Coquihalla River and in areas around the District of Hope.

Mayor Peter Robb said the equipment is a sign that can reassure people “that work is being done.”

He put out a statement Wednesday morning on the district’s Facebook page letting people know it is the province stepping in to help, “to undertake the work of cleaning up, stabilizing and repairing roads, riverbanks, etc.”

And he says even though this is the last of three atmospheric rivers to pass over Hope, there is much work ahead.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” he said. “There is still upstream snow melting that needs to be monitored and will only add to the volume and velocity of the Coquihalla River and Silver-Hope Creek.”

He said their main concerns are the banks along those waterways, and the safety of residents in the area.

“That is why we sent out more evacuation alerts yesterday to remind those residents that banks are still unstable,” he said. “There may be more warnings to come.”

He said work is being done to mitigate river bank erosion risks near Fraser Canyon Hospital and Riverside Manor.

“There is not a critical immediate risk identified but we need to stop the incremental erosion that would threaten these buildings if not halted,” he said. “Other prioritized preventative measures, repairs and clean-up activities are ramping up.”

Robb toured the Hope Golf Course to see the damage at that facility, which is extensive.

“They have lost land due to bank erosion, overland flooding and erosion occurred with new channels and deep ditches being carved out,” he said. “Also, there is significant deposits of silt, sand, trees and debris after the recession of the flood waters.”

He said the province will be working with the District of Hope and the golf course to address the situation.

“Our Emergency Operations Centre is prioritizing these works accordingly in relation to all the other work that needs to go on,” he added.

