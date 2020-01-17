Heavy snowfall is expected in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley tonight, Jan. 17.

Not over yet: Mixture of snow, freezing rain on way as winter storm tapers in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada releases weather alert for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

A winter storm weather alert has been issued – once again – to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley by Environment Canada.

The storm is supposed to hit tonight, Jan. 17, with a mix of snow, freezing rain, rain and strong winds. The conditions may continue into Saturday.

Heavy snow is expected late this evening, which will eventually turn into rain as the storm transitions with warmer air temperatures.

Metro Vancouver will see the snowy conditions subside first, and is expected to be all rainfall by midday Saturday. The Fraser Valley is expected to have temperatures below freezing for longer due to cold outflow winds coming from the B.C. interior.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, warns Environment Canada.

RELATED: COLUMN: How to drive on an icy highway (and, maybe, save yourself from the tailgater behind you)

