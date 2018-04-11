(Black Press files)

Novice driver nabbed going double the speed limit on Highway 1

The man was going 181 km/hr in an 80-kilometre zone

A new driver must pay several hundred dollars in fines and won’t have his car for a week after going more than double the speed limit on Highway 1 in North Vancouver.

According to RCMP, a Port Mann Traffic Services officer clocked a car going 181 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre zone on Tuesday.

When police stopped the vehicle, they found the man was a novice driver who had two passengers with him, contrary to novice driver regulations. He was also not displaying his “N” decal.

READ: Ridge RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

The vehicle was owned by a company that had been the subject of previous driving complaints.

“This situation could have ended very badly had the driver not been stopped,” Const. Alan Perron said in a release.

