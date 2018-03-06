‘Novice’ teen drivers caught exceeding speed limit by more than 70 km/h

Cars impounded, more than $1,000 in fines issued to two teen drivers

Two teens were fast and then (likely) furious, as their cars were towed and they were issued hundreds of dollars in fines.

A single traffic cop caught two drivers nearly doubling the speed limit along Highway 11 within an hour Monday evening, according to Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police.

First, Bird said a 19-year-old driving a 2016 Subaru BRZ was clocked going 155 km/h in the 80 km/h zone. The car was impounded at his cost and he was issued a $592 ticket – all just 12 weeks after he was issued his “N” decal as a novice driver.

An hour later, around 9:30 p.m., Bird said the same cop caught a 2005 Chrysler 300 ripping down another stretch of Highway 11 at 152 km/h. The 18-year-old driver also had his car impounded at his cost and was issued a $483 fine. Bird said he too had a novice licence.

Anyone caught exceeding the posted speed limit by 40 km/h or more in B.C. automatically gets their car impounded.

Bird said the two new drivers are both likely to lose their licences but that is ultimately up to the superintendent of motor vehicles.

