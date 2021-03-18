Harvest Cafe on Mill Street has created a new donut to celebrate the Disney film Flora and Ulysses, which was filmed in part at the Chilliwack eatery. (Submitted photo)

Harvest Cafe on Mill Street has created a new donut to celebrate the Disney film Flora and Ulysses, which was filmed in part at the Chilliwack eatery. (Submitted photo)

Nutty doughnut at Chilliwack cafe celebrates release of Disney film

Harvest Cafe was used for a set in recently released family film, Flora & Ulysses

It’s getting a little nutty at a downtown Chilliwack eatery.

Harvest Cafe on Mill Street has created a celebratory doughnut to mark the release of a Disney film they are featured in, Flora & Ulysses. The doughnut is made up of all of Ulysses’ favourite things. And to understand the doughnut, it’s important to keep in mind that Ulysses is a CGI squirrel.

The Ulysses has a white chocolate and peanut butter ganache base, topped with peanuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, peanut M&Ms, regular M&Ms, and Harvest’s candied version of cheese balls.

Cafe owner Ron Kero says they are hoping “families will come pick up the donuts as a special treat to enjoy while they watch the movie at home.”

Flora & Ulysses is a 2021 American family superhero comedy film directed by Lena Khan from a screenplay by Brad Copeland and based on the children’s novel of the same name by Kate DiCamillo. Ulysses has super powers, and communicates with Flora via an old-fashioned typewriter.

It was partly shot in Chilliwack in 2019, when Harvest Cafe was overhauled to be a doughnut shop in Flora’s town.

The movie production drew plenty of attention from locals, as the set design included an oversized doughnut being dipped into a coffee cup, affixed to the outside of the cafe. At one point, Ulysses smashes through the front window of the cafe.

Flora & Ulysses was released by Disney on Feb. 19, 2021, on their streaming service.

Chilliwack isn’t just featured in the film. It’s featured in the full-length trailer, too. About one minute in, the scenes at Harvest are shown for about 20 seconds.

READ MORE: Movie shoot prep in Chilliwack starts with massive trucks and an oversized doughnut

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

DisneyFood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Harvest Cafe on Mill Street has created a new donut to celebrate the Disney film Flora and Ulysses, which was filmed in part at the Chilliwack eatery. (Submitted photo)

Harvest Cafe on Mill Street has created a new donut to celebrate the Disney film Flora and Ulysses, which was filmed in part at the Chilliwack eatery. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
PHOTOS: What luck! Leprechaun sighting at Chilliwack golf course on St. Paddy’s Day

Just Posted

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. (Tako van Popta/Special to Black Press Media)
More than 150 participants join Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta’s virtual town hall

Panelists discussed firearm legislation through Zoom last week

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.
ON COOKING: Chef Dez offers tips on tastier salad dressings

Salad dressings range from the simple such as oil and vinegar to complex emulsions

Police are investigating an incident in the area of 203rd Street and 65th Avenue in Langley. (Google screen grab)
Passenger hops out of Toyota and allegedly hits BMW driver with baseball bat in Langley

Langley RCMP are seeking information and any video footage from the public on a road rage incident

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public to locate 32-year-old Shanalee Dawn Farrow. She was last seen in Delta on March 15. (Langley RCMP)
RCMP ask public to help locate 32-year-old missing Langley woman

Shanalee Dawn Farrow was last seen in Delta on Monday

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 17. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Jamie Coutts reported the incident to police, who launched an investigation

Image from video posted to Brownsville Pub’s Facebook page on St. Patrick’s Day. (Facebook.com)
WATCH: B.C. pub’s table decorations a problem for inspectors on St. Patrick’s Day

‘I’m dumbfounded,’ Brownsville Pub employee says in video posted to Facebook

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sting photographed by Kevin Statham at GM Place (now Rogers Arena) in Vancouver in July 2000.
‘iWitness’ concert-photo book emerges from a year of Facebook posts during pandemic

Abbotsford’s Kevin Statham has photographed more than 4,000 concerts and other events since 1987

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

Most Read