Odds are against LMH having first baby of the new year

Bets are being taken on which B.C. hospital will have first baby of 2023

Langley Memorial Hospital is unlikely to have the first baby of the New Year, according to odds-makers at the PlayNow.com website run by the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

But if it happens, the potential payoff will be substantial — 23 times the amount bet, or $230 on a $10 wager.

On the Playnow.com list of 23 B.C. hospitals, ranked from the most to least likely to record the first baby in B.C., LMH was ninth, with B.C. Women’s Hospital and Health Care Centre rated first as the most likely, offering a relatively modest payout of 3.5 times the amount bet, or $35 on $10.

The last time B.C. Women’s welcomed the year’s first bundle of joy was in 2017.

Surrey Memorial was second with a potential payout of five times the amount bet, and Royal Columbian was third with a payout of eight times the bet.

Surrey last delivered the first baby of the New Year in 2018, and Royal Columbian Hospital held the honour in both 2019 and 2020.

As the odds against rise, the potential payout increases, with some of the hospitals with very poor odds, like Chilliwack General, paying 50 times the amount bet.

As 2022 got underway, the first baby born in B.C. was a baby boy, who arrived at Victoria General Hospital at 12:04 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

At Langley Memorial, the first baby of the new year, a boy, arrived at 3:06 a.m.

Wagering on which hospital will welcome the first B.C. baby of 2023 will be available on PlayNow.com until 6:00 a.m. (PST) on December 31, 2022.

PlayNow.com is B.C.’s only legal, regulated online gambling website and the only whose revenue goes back to the province.

