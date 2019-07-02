Off-duty officer involved in Langley crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

The IIO is looking into the collision

An off-duty RCMP officer was involved in the collision with a motorcyclist in East Langley on Monday, meaning the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) will be looking into the crash.

The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Canada Day in the 26400 block of 56th Avenue, where the motorcycle and an SUV collided.

The driver of the SUV was an off-duty RCMP officer, in his personal vehicle, said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a media relations spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The SUV driver remained at the scene of the crash, Shoihet said.

The IIO is looking into “whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries,” said Shoihet.

She said no other information will be released by police while the IIO investigation is underway.

The IIO looks into all deaths and injuries that are linked to police in B.C., including automobile crashes.

Previous story
B.C. funds pilot program to get more seniors doing gymnastics

Just Posted

Langley winner crowned in 2019 Mrs BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to community for 14 years in a row

VIDEO: Canada Day draws thousands in Langley

Special citizenship ceremony sees 49 newcomers become Canadians

UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claims a life in Langley on Canada Day

VIDEO: Emergency crews were on the scene of two serious crashes for several hours

Campaign against Langley ER parking fees goes national

Organizer of B.C. campaign hopes to harvest at least 50,000 signatures from Canadians on e-petition

VIDEO: Provincial ball hockey championships wrap in Langley

Finals in five-day competition set for Canada Day

Off-duty officer involved in Langley crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

The IIO is looking into the collision

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute

Vancouver man allegedly climbs into open convertible and claims it as his own

Police are pursuing mischief-related charges against the man

B.C. funds pilot program to get more seniors doing gymnastics

The $150,000 province-wide program aims to build fitness and balance

VIDEO: 3 Canada Day long weekend fires send 5 to hospital

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Crews battle three blazes over Canada Day long weekend

PHOTOS: Killer whales swim past White Rock on Canada Day

Orca sightings ‘happening more and more these days in the Salish sea’

Pedestrian hit by pickup in Lower Mainland dies

Cyclist hit by truck in separate incident in serious condition.

Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident

Farmer, politician was hiking in Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Park

Most Read