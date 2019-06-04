Photo: Barry Gerding. Police on scene of a crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna.

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

A Kelowna police officer was rushed to hospital Monday night, after the Chevrolet Tahoe he had been driving collided with a commercial vehicle along Highway 33 near Loseth Drive.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the officer was a Constable of the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services section was actively responding to a priority call, with lights but no sirens activated.

“The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section has taken carriage of the collision investigation, which is in it’s very early stages,” stated O’Donaghey. “Due to the extent of the damage caused to the police SUV, fire fighters required the jaws of life to safely extricate the experienced police officer from the passenger compartment.”

The officer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

His K9 partner was safely pulled from the wreckage, by his fellow officers, and has since been transported to a local veterinarian for further assessment.

The driver of the semi tractor, who sustained what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries in the crash, was medically assessed at the scene and transported to hospital as a precaution.

One witness stated she heard a loud bang and came out of her home to see what happened. She said she was shocked to see the extent of the damage.

READ MORE: Composite drawing to help identify assault suspect

READ MORE: Kelowna man stabbed while searching for ‘stolen’ cellphone

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

Just Posted

Langley’s James Allenby makes list for RBC Canadian Open

Golfer was the top Canadian at the at the Canada Life Open in Vancouver.

Demolition the next phase of Langley Secondary’s rebuilding process

Much of the “old” part of the school will be knocked down this summer and fall

Langley school celebrates 110-year milestone

Langley Secondary is hosting a special public celebration Saturday to recognize its long history

Fort Langley father-son trio ‘tri’ to raise funds for cancer

Langley City hosts the 19th annual Tri-It Triathlon this Sunday morning at Al Anderson Memorial Pool

Sports briefs

TWU volleyball player to national team, Taekwondo at LEC, a Rams replay and Thunder take gold

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries

White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Catholic church

The BC Human Rights Tribunal complaint was filed June 3

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

New Surrey police report lays out 2021 start date, costs for new force

Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year

Train health-care providers to ditch racism as part of Canada’s cancer strategy: report

The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples

Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill

Duck, duck, loose – how to help ducks stay safe on our roads

Why did the duck cross the road? To reach the nearest available water source, says SPCA

Most Read