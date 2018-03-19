A police officer with the regional Integrated Road Safety Unit was knocked down by a pickup truck with a trailer while he was at the intersection of 200 Street and Fraser Highway looking for distracted drivers using cell phones. The officer’s injuries were said to be relatively minor. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Officer knocked down by truck trailer in Langley City

IRSU investigator was looking for distracted drivers

A police officer looking for distracted drivers suffered what were described as minor injuries when he was knocked to the ground by a pickup truck pulling a trailer at a busy Langley City intersection Monday afternoon.

The officer was said to be a member of the Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) who was looking for drivers using cell phones on Fraser Highway at the 200 Street intersection.

Police at the scene told The Times the officer was walking in traffic just before 3 p.m. when he was hit.

One witness said it appeared the officer “got caught” on the back of the trailer as the truck was passing by, and it pulled him to the street.

It did not appear that the driver of the truck was using his phone.

The officer was transported to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

Multiple units of IRSU and the Langley RCMP were on the scene.

Traffic along Fraser Highway was limited to one lane westbound while accident investigators took statements.


