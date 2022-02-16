Officers in Abbotsford yelled at during impaired-driving stop on Highway 1

A woman in Abbotsford was driving with her nine-year-old daughter on Sunday (Feb. 13) when she failed a roadside breath test on Highway 1. Police say they were yelled at by some motorists for causing a traffic delay. (RCMP file photo)

Abbotsford Police officers were yelled at by passing motorists Sunday afternoon (Feb. 13) on Highway 1 during an impaired-driving investigation.

Const. Paul Walker said the incident began at 3:20 p.m., when a patrol officer who was travelling east on the freeway noticed a vehicle in front of him swerving in her lane and, at times, nearly drifting off the road.

Walker said the officer stopped the driver and noticed signs of intoxication.

“This was concerning in itself. However, what was even more concerning was that the driver’s nine-year-old child was in the car with her,” he said.

Officers administered a roadside breath test, which the driver failed, Walker said.

He said that during the investigation, officers blocked the slow lane “to provide a safe working space for the police, as well as for the child.”

Walker said some passing motorists were upset and yelled at the officers as they passed for causing a delay on the freeway.

He said the mother and child were taken home safely, and the Ministry of Children of Family Development was notified.

Walker said police are seeing an increase in impaired driving in the community, and they will continue to remove these drivers from the roads.

“In some of these occurrences, a travel lane may be restricted to ensure a safe working environment. The sole purpose of this is to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.



